Record number of 48 parties to contest national elections
The deadline for the submission of party candidate lists and payment of deposits resulted in the final number, which was 19 more compared to the 2014 general elections.
JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced a record of 48 parties will contest the national elections on 8 May.
A record number of political parties will contest provincial legislatures in all provinces, with the largest number in Gauteng at 36, and the smallest number in the Northern Cape with 21.
There are more than 26 million registered voters this year, with 55% being women and 45% men.
That represents 74.6% of the total voting age population.
#SAElections2019 Voters’ roll has been certified and contains 26 756 898 voters - 55% are women 45% are men. It represents 74.6% of total voting age population.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2019
#SAElections2019 There are 22 924 voting stations which will host voting and counting on 8 May.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2019
#SAElections2019 There are 29 335 voters abroad who will cast their vote on 27 April. It’s a 10% increase compared to 2014. London has the highest number with 9084 voters.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2019
