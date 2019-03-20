Popular Topics
Record number of 48 parties to contest national elections

The deadline for the submission of party candidate lists and payment of deposits resulted in the final number, which was 19 more compared to the 2014 general elections.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo at the IEC Code of Conduct pledge ceremony on 20 March 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo at the IEC Code of Conduct pledge ceremony on 20 March 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced a record of 48 parties will contest the national elections on 8 May.

The deadline for the submission of party candidate lists and payment of deposits resulted in the final number which was 19 more compared to the 2014 general elections.

A record number of political parties will contest provincial legislatures in all provinces, with the largest number in Gauteng at 36, and the smallest number in the Northern Cape with 21.

There are more than 26 million registered voters this year, with 55% being women and 45% men.

That represents 74.6% of the total voting age population.

