Political parties pledge to uphold IEC's election Code of Conduct

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Political parties pledge to uphold IEC's election Code of Conduct

The ceremony is in compliance with the Electoral Act which requires contesting political parties to publicly commit to upholding the provisions and the purpose of the code.

Picture: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter
Picture: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties contesting the 2019 elections are signing the IEC's Code of Conduct.

The ceremony is in compliance with the Electoral Act which requires contesting political parties to publicly commit to upholding the provisions and the purpose of the code.

The event also sees the draw for positions on the ballot paper being done.

WATCH: Political parties contesting elections sign IEC's Code of Conduct

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA