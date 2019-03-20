Political parties pledge to uphold IEC's election Code of Conduct
Politics
The ceremony is in compliance with the Electoral Act which requires contesting political parties to publicly commit to upholding the provisions and the purpose of the code.
JOHANNESBURG - Political parties contesting the 2019 elections are signing the IEC's Code of Conduct.
The ceremony is in compliance with the Electoral Act which requires contesting political parties to publicly commit to upholding the provisions and the purpose of the code.
The event also sees the draw for positions on the ballot paper being done.
WATCH: Political parties contesting elections sign IEC's Code of Conduct
