Police intensify hunt for Boksburg armed robbers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Police intensify hunt for Boksburg armed robbers

The two men - who were driving in an SUV carrying what is believed to be gold - were attacked by armed men along the R21 next to the Griffiths off-ramp.

The scene of an armed robbery on 19 March 2019 on the R21 North next to the Griffiths Road off-ramp. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
The scene of an armed robbery on 19 March 2019 on the R21 North next to the Griffiths Road off-ramp. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a group of men who shot and wounded two men during an armed robbery in Boksburg on Tuesday.

The two men - who were driving in an SUV carrying what is believed to be gold - were attacked by armed men along the R21 next to the Griffiths off-ramp.

Authorities say that a group of about nine criminals who were travelling in two VW Golfs followed the pair from Jet Park and started firing shots along the highway.

As the two men are fighting for their lives in hospital, police have intensified the search for the nine men believed to have been involved in the armed robbery.

All the suspects fled the scene after a shootout with police.

The police's Kay Makhubela has appealed to anyone with information about the crime to come forward.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA