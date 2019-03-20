Police intensify hunt for Boksburg armed robbers

The two men - who were driving in an SUV carrying what is believed to be gold - were attacked by armed men along the R21 next to the Griffiths off-ramp.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a group of men who shot and wounded two men during an armed robbery in Boksburg on Tuesday.

Authorities say that a group of about nine criminals who were travelling in two VW Golfs followed the pair from Jet Park and started firing shots along the highway.

As the two men are fighting for their lives in hospital, police have intensified the search for the nine men believed to have been involved in the armed robbery.

All the suspects fled the scene after a shootout with police.

The police's Kay Makhubela has appealed to anyone with information about the crime to come forward.