Police found Gill Packham’s blood in her garage, court hears

CAPE TOWN - The investigating officer in the case against alleged wife killer Rob Packham has been called to testify on day seven of the murder trial.

The Constantia businessman is on trial for the murder of Gill Packham in February last year.

Her body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River Train Station on 22 February hours after she disappeared.

Investigating Officer Ivan Sonnenberg told the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday blood droplets had been found in the garage on the inside of the door on the driver’s side of the accused’s car, and on the basin of the en-suite bathroom at the couple’s Constantia home.

DNA tests showed the blood in the garage and car belonged to Gill, while the blood droplets in the en-suite bathroom of the main bedroom belonged to Rob Packham.

Sonnenberg testified the couple’s garage was packed with items like a number of water bottles, washing machines, and tumble dryers believed to be used for guests. It’s understood the couple used parts of their home as a B&B.

The detective said while searching the garage they found a broken axe in between lots of linen. The axe was sprayed to check for DNA but officers found nothing. Sonnenberg said it was strange to find the axe there.