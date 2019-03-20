Pogba says Real Madrid is 'a dream club'
Playing for Real, 'is a dream for every kid, for every football player,' the midfielder told a press conference at France's training base.
CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES/FRANCE - Paul Pogba said on Wednesday he is "happy" at Manchester United but that Real Madrid, "is a dream club."
Playing for Real, "is a dream for every kid, for every football player," the midfielder told a press conference at France's training base.
"It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. I've always said Real Madrid is a dream club for every player," the 26-year-old said.
The Spanish outfit recently re-appointed another World Cup winning French midfielder in Zinedine Zidane as head coach taking over from Santiago Solari.
United have also changed bosses this season, bringing in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace the sacked Jose Mourinho.
"At the moment, I'm happy in Manchester. I play. There's a new coach," he said.
Pogba, who was interviewed on British television earlier in the day, was asked again about his difficult relationship with Mourinho, and again attempted a sidestep.
"What was wrong? Bah, We did not win," he said.
"That's why they changed coaches. It's not necessary to go into details.
"If the results had been more positive, the coach would have stayed," he added with a smile.
Popular in Sport
-
Ronaldo faces disciplinary hearing over goal celebration
-
Titans’ Mandla Mashimbyi wary of letting up against Lions
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
-
Crunch time for Cobras and Knights at Newlands
-
Tahir holds nerve in Super Over to lead Proteas to victory
-
Duanne Olivier reveals goal of playing Test cricket for England
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.