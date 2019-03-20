Anrich Nortje out of IPL with shoulder injury
Anrich Nortje has played only four ODIs but seems almost certain to be in South Africa's 15-man squad for the World Cup in May.
CAPE TOWN - Tearaway Proteas quick Anrich Nortje confirmed he has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a shoulder injury, with the lucrative tournament set to begin on 23 March.
After shooting to starting in the inaugural Mzansi Super League last year, Nortje was quickly picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise which is coached by South African legend Jacques Kallis. It would have been the paceman’s maiden IPL stint.
Unfortunately due to a shoulder injury I've had to pull out of the @IPL. I wish @KKRiders all the best and bring the trophy back home!! #KKRHaiTaiyaar— Anrich Nortje (@AnrichNortje02) March 20, 2019
The 25-year-old confirmed the news on his Twitter account but did not provide details on the extent of the injury which is a concern for the Proteas.
Nortje has played only four ODIs but seems almost certain to be in South Africa's 15-man squad for the World Cup in May.
Popular in Sport
-
Duanne Olivier reveals goal of playing Test cricket for England
-
Ronaldo faces disciplinary hearing over goal celebration
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
-
Tahir holds nerve in Super Over to lead Proteas to victory
-
Bulls’ Gelant to miss Chiefs clash due to injury
-
SA swimmers bag 5 gold medals at Special Olympics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.