Anrich Nortje out of IPL with shoulder injury

Anrich Nortje has played only four ODIs but seems almost certain to be in South Africa's 15-man squad for the World Cup in May.

CAPE TOWN - Tearaway Proteas quick Anrich Nortje confirmed he has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a shoulder injury, with the lucrative tournament set to begin on 23 March.

After shooting to starting in the inaugural Mzansi Super League last year, Nortje was quickly picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise which is coached by South African legend Jacques Kallis. It would have been the paceman’s maiden IPL stint.

Unfortunately due to a shoulder injury I've had to pull out of the @IPL. I wish @KKRiders all the best and bring the trophy back home!! #KKRHaiTaiyaar — Anrich Nortje (@AnrichNortje02) March 20, 2019

The 25-year-old confirmed the news on his Twitter account but did not provide details on the extent of the injury which is a concern for the Proteas.

Nortje has played only four ODIs but seems almost certain to be in South Africa's 15-man squad for the World Cup in May.