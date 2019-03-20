'We are a responsible supplier supplier of ammunition' - Rheinmetall
Prospective clients from 53 countries are attending the company’s munitions capability demonstration outside Arniston this week.
CAPE TOWN - With Denel under the spotlight at the state capture commission, one of its companies Rheinmetall Denel Munition is telling the public and clients that it is a company steeped in ethics.
Prospective clients from 53 countries are attending the company’s munitions capability demonstration outside Arniston this week.
Rheinmetall Denel Munition manufactures products such as artillery ammunition, mortar bombs, rockets and missile sub-systems.
It was at the company's munitions site near Somerset West that an explosion claimed eight lives last year.
But the company says production at its four sites - in Somerset West, Wellington Boskop, outside Potchefstroom and Boksburg - are guided by strict international regulations.
RDM's Tom Potgieter says it's a vital employer, starting with 400 workers in 2008 and growing to a staff complement of over 2,500 workers at present.
“We are a responsible supplier. We comply with the South African export laws. We also do our exports in conjunction with the European export laws. In that sense, we are not a rogue supplier of ammunitions, we are a responsible supplier.”
The Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe counts among RDM's biggest clients.
#ACD2019 Arms manufacturer Rheinmettal Denel Munition (RDM) in collaboration with the SANDF is hosting the international event that includes a variety of live air, land and sea ammunition capability displays. KB pic.twitter.com/QrmG76xgov— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2019
#ACD2019 One of the world’s biggest live-fire demonstrations is underway in Arniston in the Western Cape’s Overberg region. KB pic.twitter.com/aAxzGSWXlD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2019
Popular in Business
-
Gordhan on Eskom: We’ll get it right in the next year or 2
-
Suzanne Daniels: I regret silence over Eskom corruption, mismanagement
-
Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga removed as Icasa boss
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingShedding
-
Load shedding: Motorists likely to suffer as diesel stocks exhausted
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 months
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.