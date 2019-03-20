'We are a responsible supplier supplier of ammunition' - Rheinmetall

Prospective clients from 53 countries are attending the company’s munitions capability demonstration outside Arniston this week.

CAPE TOWN - With Denel under the spotlight at the state capture commission, one of its companies Rheinmetall Denel Munition is telling the public and clients that it is a company steeped in ethics.

Prospective clients from 53 countries are attending the company’s munitions capability demonstration outside Arniston this week.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition manufactures products such as artillery ammunition, mortar bombs, rockets and missile sub-systems.

It was at the company's munitions site near Somerset West that an explosion claimed eight lives last year.

But the company says production at its four sites - in Somerset West, Wellington Boskop, outside Potchefstroom and Boksburg - are guided by strict international regulations.

RDM's Tom Potgieter says it's a vital employer, starting with 400 workers in 2008 and growing to a staff complement of over 2,500 workers at present.

“We are a responsible supplier. We comply with the South African export laws. We also do our exports in conjunction with the European export laws. In that sense, we are not a rogue supplier of ammunitions, we are a responsible supplier.”

The Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe counts among RDM's biggest clients.

#ACD2019 Arms manufacturer Rheinmettal Denel Munition (RDM) in collaboration with the SANDF is hosting the international event that includes a variety of live air, land and sea ammunition capability displays. KB pic.twitter.com/QrmG76xgov — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2019