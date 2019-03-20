Munsieville residents call of protest as alleged mob attackers granted bail
Nine men appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Tuesday after the weekend attack.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Munsieville on the West Rand have called off their protest after a group of youths arrested for attacking a man at outside the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital were granted bail.
The arrests sparked a protest, with residents insisting that the attack on the man was justified because he allegedly committed murder.
Residents who were in court to support the men were overjoyed by the magistrate’s decision to grant the accused bail.
Angry residents have been protesting since Sunday, threatening to shut down Munsieville over the arrests of the young men who severely assaulted and stoned a man outside the hospital.
Residents say that the group had the right to assault the victim because he allegedly killed someone in the community.
Police are still investigating that allegation.
The suspects are due back in court next month.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
