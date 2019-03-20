Motsoaledi: It's immoral to campaign at hospitals

The Health Minister wouldn't be drawn on who the culprits were but warned that hospitals were not fair game when it came to electioneering.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says it is immoral for political parties to take advantage of hospital staff and patients for election purposes.

Motsoaledi says parties cannot canvas for votes at hospitals.

“Patients will be disturbed. Remember people in hospital are vulnerable. It’s not a good idea for them to be disturbed.”

The minister was speaking on the Bongani Bingwa on Talk Radio 702 on Wednesday morning.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)