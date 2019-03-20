Mashaba accuses Eskom, govt of having no load shedding plans for municipalities
The City said it began formalising plans to minimise disruptions to services as a result of load shedding which it would announce next week.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday accused Eskom and government of failing to communicate with municipalities on its plans to manage the continued rolling blackouts.
The City of Joburg said it began formalising plans to minimise disruptions to services as a result of load shedding, which it would announce next week.
Eskom on Wednesday implemented stage four load shedding, which was expected to last until about 11pm.
Mashaba said municipalities were left in the dark in more than one way by Eskom and national government about plans to manage stage four load shedding.
His spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said it would be irresponsible for the City not to have contingency plans in place.
“There seems to be no cohesive idea given by Eskom and the relevant stakeholders within that sphere as to what cities like Johannesburg can expect and how we should be responding. We have pretty much have been left to follow our own devices at this point. The City of Johannesburg, given that particular context, is now putting its own plan to respond.”
Mfeka said load shedding was already had a detrimental effect on its electrical infrastructure and substations.
He called on national government to communicate with municipalities on what they could do to mitigate further interruptions on services.
Popular in Local
-
President proclaims creation of NDPP investigating directorate
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Public Protector lays criminal charges against Minister of State Security
-
Stage 5 and 6 load shedding on its way – report
-
City of Joburg formalises plans to minimise load shedding disruptions
-
Suzanne Daniels: I regret silence over Eskom corruption, mismanagement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.