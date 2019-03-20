Mashaba accuses Eskom, govt of having no load shedding plans for municipalities

The City said it began formalising plans to minimise disruptions to services as a result of load shedding which it would announce next week.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday accused Eskom and government of failing to communicate with municipalities on its plans to manage the continued rolling blackouts.

The City of Joburg said it began formalising plans to minimise disruptions to services as a result of load shedding, which it would announce next week.

Eskom on Wednesday implemented stage four load shedding, which was expected to last until about 11pm.

Mashaba said municipalities were left in the dark in more than one way by Eskom and national government about plans to manage stage four load shedding.

His spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said it would be irresponsible for the City not to have contingency plans in place.

“There seems to be no cohesive idea given by Eskom and the relevant stakeholders within that sphere as to what cities like Johannesburg can expect and how we should be responding. We have pretty much have been left to follow our own devices at this point. The City of Johannesburg, given that particular context, is now putting its own plan to respond.”

Mfeka said load shedding was already had a detrimental effect on its electrical infrastructure and substations.

He called on national government to communicate with municipalities on what they could do to mitigate further interruptions on services.