Markus Jooste must be prosecuted for role in Steinhoff scandal, say MPs

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Markus Jooste must be prosecuted for role in Steinhoff scandal, say MPs

Members of Parliament want Jooste prosecuted for his role in the country’s biggest corporate scandal to date and for him and his associates to be jailed as soon as possible.

FILE: Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste appears at Parliament to answer questions from a joint sitting of the finance and other committees on 5 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste appears at Parliament to answer questions from a joint sitting of the finance and other committees on 5 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Four parliamentary committees have slammed Steinhoff’s disgraced former CEO Markus Jooste for failing to cooperate with the forensic probe into financial irregularities at the company and say they are appalled that he is still a free man.

Members of Parliament want Jooste prosecuted for his role in the country’s biggest corporate scandal to date and for him and his associates to be jailed as soon as possible.

Steinhoff was on Tuesday, under threat of subpoena, forced to reveal the names of eight people implicated by PwC at a meeting of Parliament’s Finance, Public Accounts, Trade and Industry and Public Service and Administration committees.

The names include that of Markus Jooste, three other former Steinhoff executives and four individuals not part of Steinhoff but linked to companies allegedly involved in making the retail giant look richer and more profitable than it really was over many years.

But while MPs want Jooste and his associates behind bars, the lack of progress by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority is causing frustration. Finance committee chairperson Yunus Carrim says Jooste is a free man living in Hermanus.

“There he is, walking up and down. We get accosted in the corridors and everywhere with people asking, ‘What’s happening?’ As if we’re the police.”

The Hawks and the NPA have been instructed to report progress to the four committee chairpersons every Friday up until the eve of the 8 May elections when the current term of Parliament lapses.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA