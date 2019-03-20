Load shedding: Small business owners are losing money

Many business owners have introduced flexitime for workers and are using generators to power the essentials.

CAPE TOWN - Small business owners across the country are doing whatever they can to mitigate the impact of load shedding.

South Africans have once again been saddled with stage 4 blackouts with warnings from Eskom that the power crisis was likely to last for at least another six months.

• Cape Chamber says load shedding may ruin small businesses

Many business owners have introduced flexitime for workers and are using generators to power the essentials.

In Cape Town, a Pelican Park barber said his pregnant wife was about to go on maternity leave and they would rely on his income.

The father-to-be said he had already lost clients as a result of the rolling blackouts.

“Some people come from far and have been travelling long distances to come to my shop, to only find out that electricity has gone out [and] it’s frustrating. That causes me to lose money as they go to other shops.”

WATCH: Eskom: Here’s what Gordhan and Mabuza say is the problem