Load shedding: Small business owners are losing money
Many business owners have introduced flexitime for workers and are using generators to power the essentials.
CAPE TOWN - Small business owners across the country are doing whatever they can to mitigate the impact of load shedding.
South Africans have once again been saddled with stage 4 blackouts with warnings from Eskom that the power crisis was likely to last for at least another six months.
• Cape Chamber says load shedding may ruin small businesses
Many business owners have introduced flexitime for workers and are using generators to power the essentials.
In Cape Town, a Pelican Park barber said his pregnant wife was about to go on maternity leave and they would rely on his income.
The father-to-be said he had already lost clients as a result of the rolling blackouts.
“Some people come from far and have been travelling long distances to come to my shop, to only find out that electricity has gone out [and] it’s frustrating. That causes me to lose money as they go to other shops.”
WATCH: Eskom: Here’s what Gordhan and Mabuza say is the problem
Popular in Local
-
President proclaims creation of NDPP investigating directorate
-
Public Protector lays criminal charges against Minister of State Security
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Stage 5 and 6 load shedding on its way – report
-
Suzanne Daniels: I regret silence over Eskom corruption, mismanagement
-
City of Joburg formalises plans to minimise load shedding disruptions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.