Load shedding: Motorists likely to suffer as diesel stocks exhausted

In a startling admission, the embattled power utility says it used up more than R5 billion on diesel in less than a year in a last-ditch effort to keep the lights on.

JOHANNESBURG - The Fuel Retailers Association has warned that Eskom’s over reliance on diesel use poses a huge risk to retail clients, meaning possible shortages for motorists at the pumps.

In a startling admission, the embattled power utility says it used up more than R5 billion on diesel in less than a year in a last-ditch effort to keep the lights on.

It was only meant to spend R600 million.

All diesel stocks have now been exhausted and Eskom has again been left scrambling. South Africa is in the throes of the worst electricity crisis with load shedding now implemented 24 hours a day.

Fuel Retailers Association CEO Reggie Sibiya says with the focus on sustainable electricity supply, motorists will likely suffer the consequences.

“It definitely happened between 2016 and 2017, where there was a high demand of diesel like this. It just happened, and it was not planned for. All companies had to divert their diesel to meet the demands.”

Eskom has denied it's preparing for stages 5 and 6 of load shedding, as reported by Fin24 on Tuesday.

But stage 4 load shedding will continue on Wednesday from 9am until 11pm.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)