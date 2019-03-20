Lights out, guns out: CT CPFs say shootings spike during load shedding
Several community crime fighting groups in Cape Town say that power cuts are hampering policing.
The Lentegeur community policing forum (CPF) says that it has noticed that when load shedding hits, there is a spike in shootings in the area.
Two people were shot and killed in separate shootings on Sunday evening during a blackout in the area, while three people were injured in another shooting on Monday evening.
Lentegeur CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers says that when it is lights out, the guns come out.
"We already live in fear in terms of the gang violence that is happening. The majority of the community is now watching the load shedding schedule so that they can plan their evenings and also watching when they need to stay indoors because the shootings are that bad."
De Villiers says that load shedding also makes it difficult for police to do their jobs.
"With the lights being on, it is already a battle because of SAPS being understaffed and under-resourced. Now you add the load shedding on top of that and the members now have to go and look for somebody in the pitch dark."
The Kensington CPF has the same concerns.
Meanwhile, Nyanga CPF chair Martin Makasi says that a general shortage of street lighting in the area exacerbates fears over crime during rolling blackouts.
"Just last week I sent an email to the mayco member responsible for energy to say we would like to invite him to come over at night so that he can have a better understanding when we say the area is dark. It is load shedding every day."
