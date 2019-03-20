IEC: Load shedding won't compromise the election process
On Tuesday, police bosses warned in Parliament that Eskom did not have enough generators to accommodate all voting stations in the event of load shedding during the polls.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says load shedding is a concern for elections, especially when it comes to the counting of votes, which normally takes place at night.
Earlier on Wednesday, the commission announced a record 48 parties will contest the national elections on 8 May.
The country is on its sixth consecutive day of power cuts, with stage 4 load shedding expected to last until about 11pm.
IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says they’re now organising contingency plans to ensure vote counting won’t be compromised.
“We are going into a second contingency plan to ensure that counting, especially because it happens at night, is not disrupted if there’s enough energy supply.”
