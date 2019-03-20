Hlatshwayo calls on SA to rally behind Bafana for crunch Libya match

South Africa needs a just the solitary point to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt in June.

CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana skipper Thulani "Tyson" Hlatshwayo has asked South Africans to rally behind the team as they face Libya in their crunch Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Sunday.

South Africa needs just the solitary point to qualify for the 2019 Afcon in Egypt in June.

Hlatshwayo expects a hostile reception despite the match being played in Tunisia, just 60km away from the Libyan border, he seems well conscious with what is at stake.

“We are fully aware of what this match means to the players, the entire travelling delegation, the association, the fans and the whole country. We believe we have what it takes to ensure that we get the needed result, however, we urge all South Africans to rally behind the team this weekend for this all-important game.

“We all know that Bafana Bafana is a team that can unite the nation and bring some positive energy around the country and that is why we need positive energies back home for us to do well against Libya.”

Hlatshwayo is confident their track record and squad has got what it takes to book their spot in Egypt.

“Everyone is highly motivated in the camp and we know that we have a good chance of winning this encounter. We have conceded only one goal in five matches and haven’t lost a game in the qualifiers – which is an indication that we are doing something right. We just need to finish off what we started."

He adds: “We have to maintain our good form in defence, score the needed goals so they don’t even get a chance of coming back into the qualifiers – and, most importantly, stay focused the entire 90 minutes plus. The good thing is that qualification is in our hands. They need to win to overtake us. We have come too far to let it slip, hence the support from South Africans will be key.”

Bafana Bafana will continue training in Tunis before moving to Sfax (venue for the match) on Thursday, 21 March to conclude their preparations.