Pope urges support for southern Africa cyclone victims
The death toll from the cyclone that hit last week has topped 300 people, and rescue teams are still trying to reach survivors.
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis expressed his pain Wednesday at the devastation wrought by Cyclone Idai in southern Africa and called for "comfort and support" for victims of the disaster.
"Great floods have sown grief and devastation in various regions of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi," he said, addressing thousands of the faithful in Saint Peter's Square.
"To those dear people I express my pain and my closeness," he added.
"I entrust the many victims and their families to the mercy of God and I implore comfort and support for those affected by this calamity."
The death toll from the cyclone that hit last week has topped 300 people, and rescue teams are still trying to reach survivors forced to take refuge from rising floodwaters on the roofs of buildings and in trees.
The United Nations says that one of the worst storms to hit the region in decades has also unleashed a humanitarian crisis in Malawi, affecting nearly a million people and forcing more than 80,000 from their homes.
Pope Francis may visit Mozambique during a tour to Africa in September.
Popular in Africa
-
Mozambique starts 3 days of mourning after cyclone kills hundreds
-
Mozambique, Zimbabwe cyclone deaths exceed 300 as UN boosts aid
-
Data shows angle of attack similar in Boeing 737 crashes - source
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rights
-
The battle to bring antivenoms to Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.