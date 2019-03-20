Gordhan on Eskom: We’ll get it right in the next year or 2

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, however, doesn't believe power outages will be intensified beyond stage four.

JOHANNESBURG - Two years is the approximate time frame Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has given in which Eskom’ s generation capacity must be stabilised.

Gordhan, however, doesn't believe that power outages will be intensified beyond stage four.

Gordhan says that there are similar patterns at state-owned companies when it comes to how funds were misused and siphoned off elsewhere to be pocketed by a few people.

"Eskom is one of the challenges we face as South Africans. We know that as government, board and management that we’ll get it right in the next year or two. It will take some time."

He says that a number of investigations underway way and that relevant information must be used to ensure that those responsible are held criminally liable.

Gordhan and Eskom said that these inherited problems, combined with a lack of maintenance of power stations, were contributing significantly to the load shedding crisis.

While South Africans are trying to accept the new norm of load shedding, Eskom said it hoped to get clarity on the way forward before the end of the month.

