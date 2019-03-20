EU regulators fine Google €1.49bn for blocking advertising rivals

Last year, the EU competition enforcer imposed a record €4.34 billion fine on Google for using its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals.

BRUSSELS - European Union (EU) antitrust regulators handed down a €1.49 billion (£1.28 billion) fine to Alphabet unit Google on Wednesday for blocking rival online search advertisers, marking the company’s third penalty in two years.

Last year, the EU competition enforcer imposed a record €4.34 billion fine on Google for using its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals. This followed a €2.42 billion fine in 2017 for hindering rivals of shopping comparison websites.