Eskom says load shedding stages to reduce by the weekend

The power utility on Tuesday said power cuts would likely last for the next six months, but denied that it had plans in place for stage 5 and 6 load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s working to bring load shedding to a lower stage over the next few days.

The utility implemented stage four load shedding last week. Eskom said power cuts would likely last for the next six months.

However, Eskom denied that it had plans in place for stage 5 and 6 power cuts.

The utility’s Andrew Etzinger explained: “The level of load shedding will reduce as we get closer to the weekend. Our intention is to eliminate load shedding completely.”

