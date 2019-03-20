Duanne Olivier reveals goal of playing Test cricket for England

Oliver cut his 10-match Test career short with 48 wickets to his name and after a superb series against Pakistan where he claimed 24 wickets with his aggressive right-arm fast bowling.

CAPE TOWN - After turning down a Cricket South Africa contract and opting to take up a Kolpak contract with Yorkshire, fast bowler Duanne Olivier admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail that he would like to play international cricket for England.

Olivier cut his 10-match Test career short with 48 wickets to his name and after a superb series against Pakistan, where he claimed 24 wickets with his aggressive right-arm fast bowling.

Olivier expressed his need for a new goal and that new goal in representing England.

“I accept that my Test career is over for South Africa but if I do well, hopefully in the future, I can play for England. You always need to put your mind to certain goals,” Olivier said.

“Maybe people will think it’s unrealistic, but for me, if I really do well, you never know. I can’t tell you what will happen in the future, all I can do, as of now, is control what I am doing this season and give my 100% every game.

“I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and if you just concentrate on doing well, that will take care of itself. I don’t think too far ahead. Yes, it will be a goal to play for England one day and it would be amazing but for now, my pure focus is on Yorkshire and just doing well for them.”

His England goal has become easier to attain when, on 1 January, the ECB reduced the qualification period required for players to switch allegiance from another Test nation from seven years, bringing them into line with the rest of cricket’s international community.

A player can be selected for England if they:

a) hold British citizenship.

b) were born in England or Wales or have completed three years residence (210 days per year, April-March).

c) have not played as a local player in professional international or domestic cricket in a full member country within the last three years.

Olivier will be earning almost three times as much as he would if he had taken up the CSA contract when he put pen to paper for Yorkshire. He became the 43rd South African to become a Kolpak player.

Olivier is aware of the anger regarding his sudden decision to turn his back on South Africa, however, he is unfazed.

“I can understand that people are upset but I have not played a lot of one-day cricket, especially for South Africa or the A side.

“I made my ODI debut only this year and, over those couple of games, I think they were seeing what I could offer. Personally, I don’t think I would have been in the World Cup squad as they have enough bowlers,” Olivier said.

“I wasn’t looking too far ahead at World Cup spots being up for grabs, it was just taking it day by day. I thought about everything and while sitting down with my wife we discussed what were the pros and cons.

“This was not about looking back and allowing external factors to influence us. It is what my wife and I feel and what we want to achieve going forward.

“For me, it was just the best decision to make. For me and my family, re-locating is the best decision for our future. I realise some people will understand and some people won’t at all, but it doesn’t really faze me what they think. At the end of the day, it’s about what I want to do. I want to see things going forward and I feel like my cricket will improve playing county cricket.”