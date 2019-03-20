Popular Topics
Despite death threats, Cheryl Zondi won’t stop fight for justice

Cheryl Zondi addressed the media on Tuesday after it was revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that the trial against Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused will likely have to start afresh.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso rape trial witness Cheryl Zondi at the launch of her own foundation. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Pastor Timothy Omotoso rape trial witness Cheryl Zondi at the launch of her own foundation. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The first witness to testify in the human trafficking trial of controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others says she will not give up seeking justice, even if it means giving evidence all over again.

Cheryl Zondi addressed the media on Tuesday after it was revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that the trial against Omotoso and his co-accused will likely have to start afresh.

This came after judge Mandela Makaula, who was the presiding judge, recused himself last week.

He did so after it emerged that some state witnesses had been accommodated at a guesthouse in which his wife has business interests.

Zondi admits that it was tough testifying the first time around, adding that she also received death threats.

The young woman, however, says giving up is not an option as she continues to fight for justice.

The trial is expected to start afresh at the end of July with a new judge presiding over the matter.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

