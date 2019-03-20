Despite death threats, Cheryl Zondi won’t stop fight for justice
Cheryl Zondi addressed the media on Tuesday after it was revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that the trial against Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused will likely have to start afresh.
CAPE TOWN - The first witness to testify in the human trafficking trial of controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others says she will not give up seeking justice, even if it means giving evidence all over again.
Cheryl Zondi addressed the media on Tuesday after it was revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that the trial against Omotoso and his co-accused will likely have to start afresh.
This came after judge Mandela Makaula, who was the presiding judge, recused himself last week.
He did so after it emerged that some state witnesses had been accommodated at a guesthouse in which his wife has business interests.
Zondi admits that it was tough testifying the first time around, adding that she also received death threats.
The young woman, however, says giving up is not an option as she continues to fight for justice.
The trial is expected to start afresh at the end of July with a new judge presiding over the matter.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Eskom denies reports on stage 5 and stage 6 load shedding
-
Stage 5 and 6 load shedding on its way – report
-
Letsatsi-Duba accuses Magashule of tampering with ANC election list
-
Load shedding will hurt SA's economic growth, say economists
-
Big Concerts, FNB Stadium: We won't have a Global Citizens problem at Ed Sheeran
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.