CT man free after killing drug-addict son

Sedick Abrahams stabbed his 28-year-old son to death during an argument after the deceased apparently threatened him with a knife.

FILE: Sedick Abrahams. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
FILE: Sedick Abrahams. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain father accused of killing his drug-addicted son is now a free man.

Sedick Abrahams was acquitted in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The grandfather stabbed 28-year-old Clinton Abrahams to death during an argument last January.

Abrahams has taken to social media to thank the Mitchells Plain community for supporting him and for not judging him for taking his son's life.

The 63-year-old old says he misses the person his son used to be before “he was eaten alive by tik”.

Abrahams stabbed his 28-year-old son to death in self-defence during an argument after the deceased apparently threatened him with a knife.

Abrahams tried to wrestle the knife from him, stabbing him in the process.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

