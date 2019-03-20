Crunch time for Cobras and Knights at Newlands

The competition is at a critical juncture with the semi-final make-up set to become a bit clearer.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Cobras assistant coach Faiek Davids is wary of the rejuvenated Knights ahead of their do-or-die Momentum One-Day Cup clash in Cape Town on Thursday.

The match takes place on Human Rights Day and is a day game that starts at 10am at Newlands. The competition is at a critical juncture with the semi-final make-up set to become a bit clearer.

The Cobras are currently fourth and are amongst the front-runners to secure their spot in the playoffs, a win should be enough to guarantee that spot in the last four. The Titans have already secured their semi-final berth.

Behind the Cobras are Knights who are in a ‘purple patch’ with back-to-back bonus-points wins which have shot them up to 14 points, but understandably Davids is cautious.

“They’ve turned it around massively by winning with bonus points in their last two games. They have 10 points from the past two games alone and are obviously a side on the up, but we’re still very confident, I think we’ve had one poor game bar that one, we know exactly what we need to do, and we’ll be ready for the challenge. It’s a home game for us and we’re confident about it.”

“It’s a big game for us and we know that if we can win it, we’ll be securing a semi-final place…home or away will be determined by the weekend. There’s everything to play for in this one. Our preparations have been a bit curtailed due to the internationals that have been played here. But we had a training session yesterday and we have another one today [Wednesday]. We all know the importance of this match against the Knights.”