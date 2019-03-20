Crunch time for Cobras and Knights at Newlands
The competition is at a critical juncture with the semi-final make-up set to become a bit clearer.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Cobras assistant coach Faiek Davids is wary of the rejuvenated Knights ahead of their do-or-die Momentum One-Day Cup clash in Cape Town on Thursday.
The match takes place on Human Rights Day and is a day game that starts at 10am at Newlands. The competition is at a critical juncture with the semi-final make-up set to become a bit clearer.
The Cobras are currently fourth and are amongst the front-runners to secure their spot in the playoffs, a win should be enough to guarantee that spot in the last four. The Titans have already secured their semi-final berth.
Behind the Cobras are Knights who are in a ‘purple patch’ with back-to-back bonus-points wins which have shot them up to 14 points, but understandably Davids is cautious.
“They’ve turned it around massively by winning with bonus points in their last two games. They have 10 points from the past two games alone and are obviously a side on the up, but we’re still very confident, I think we’ve had one poor game bar that one, we know exactly what we need to do, and we’ll be ready for the challenge. It’s a home game for us and we’re confident about it.”
“It’s a big game for us and we know that if we can win it, we’ll be securing a semi-final place…home or away will be determined by the weekend. There’s everything to play for in this one. Our preparations have been a bit curtailed due to the internationals that have been played here. But we had a training session yesterday and we have another one today [Wednesday]. We all know the importance of this match against the Knights.”
Popular in Sport
-
Ronaldo faces disciplinary hearing over goal celebration
-
Duanne Olivier reveals goal of playing Test cricket for England
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
-
Tahir holds nerve in Super Over to lead Proteas to victory
-
Bulls’ Gelant to miss Chiefs clash due to injury
-
Anrich Nortje out of IPL with shoulder injury
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.