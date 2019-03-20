Credit bureau: You can't be blacklisted for not paying e-tolls
Earlier this week, the Electronic Toll Collection had warned defaulting toll users not to ignore summons to settle their accounts.
PRETORIA - The Credit Bureau Association (CBA) has clarified that a default judgement obtained over a person’s failure to settle their e-toll accounts will not result in them being blacklisted.
Earlier this week, the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) had warned defaulting toll users not to ignore summons to settle their accounts.
The ETC said it had applied for about 1,400 default judgments, of which 26 had been granted so far.
The CBA said on Wednesday said there was specific legislation in place which excluded the levying and collection of e-tolls from the provisions of the National Credit Act.
That meant that the various credit bureaus in South Africa would not record a default judgment against a consumer where one has been obtained for e-toll debt.
The association said where such records had been inadvertently loaded onto consumer’s profile, they would be removed.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) welcomed this clarity, but repeated its call for affected motorists not to ignore summonses, and rather approach Outa for help.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
