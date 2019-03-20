CPI inches up to 4.1% year/year in February

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's headline consumer inflation quickened to 4.1% year-on-year in February from 4.0% in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis prices rose 0.8% from a 0.2% decrease in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, was at 4.4% year on year in February, unchanged from the rate in January.

On a month-on-month basis core inflation jumped to 1.1% from 0.2% previously.