Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga removed as Icasa boss

In accordance with the Icasa Act, a councillor who is convicted of a crime, including fraud, is disqualified from holding office.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has removed Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) councillor and chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga from his position.

He was suspended after he was convicted of fraud and money laundering in January 2018.

In February 2019, he was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

