Concerns that businesses may shut down, jobs lost if load shedding continues
Some businesses say that if the situation doesn't change soon they will need to close, putting workers on the street.
JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa continues to battle rolling blackouts, major business organisations are warning that many companies face ruin.
The country has seen stage four load shedding since last week, with Eskom admitting that power cuts are set to remain for the next six months.
Some businesses say that if the situation doesn't change soon they will need to close, putting workers on the street.
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry says that many businesses are losing daily income and will not be able to service their loans.
CEO Alan Mukoki: "If you default on your loan, it effectively means you no longer have sufficient revenue to pay for many of your other costs and the likelihood is that you are going to have to dismiss staff because if you don't do that you are going to lose your business."
Business Unity CEO Tanya Cohen says most businesses are worried.
"We heard from a number of our members that they, in various sectors, are struggling in different ways."
Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim says that economists predicted power cuts but not on this scale.
"I think few would have anticipated it being as dire as we have witnessed over the recent weeks."
Sacci and Busa say that the severe load shedding is threatening jobs, while hampering this year's growth.
Popular in Business
-
Eskom denies reports on stage 5 and stage 6 load shedding
-
Load shedding will hurt SA's economic growth, say economists
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 months
-
NSPCA ‘disgusted’ by Eskom as load shedding impacts farm animals
-
Load shedding: Motorists likely to suffer as diesel stocks exhausted
-
Ramaphosa remains confident load shedding won’t hurt ANC at polls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.