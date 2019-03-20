-
City of Joburg formalises plans to minimise load shedding disruptions
The city said on Wednesday load shedding had already led to induced outages on its aged electrical infrastructure and substations.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has begun formalising plans to minimise disruptions to services as a result of the ongoing blackouts.
The city said on Wednesday load shedding had already led to induced outages on its aged electrical infrastructure and substations, which compounded the problem by adding unplanned blackouts to the mix.
Load shedding also left traffic lights flashing red across Joburg once power is restored, meaning extra manpower was needed from the Johannesburg Roads Agency to carry out repairs.
The city said it was deeply concerned about national government’s reaction to the crisis and therefore had no other option but to consider planning for further escalations of load shedding stages.
Meanwhile, stage 4 outages are expected to last until about 11pm on Wednesday night.
