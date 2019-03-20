Court postpones case against NW cop accused of raping detained woman

A 50-year old warrant officer is accused of raping a woman who’d been detained earlier in March for violating a protection order.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer from the Mmabatho precinct accused of raping a detained woman is expected back in court in May.

The 50-year old warrant officer was arrested last week and has appeared in court.

He’s accused of raping a woman who’d been detained earlier in March for violating a protection order.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Moses Dlamini said: “He was granted bail of R1,000. The matter has been postponed to 30 May for further investigation.”

