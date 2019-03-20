Cape Chamber of Commerce: Load shedding may ruin small businesses

Eskom and government say there’s no quick fix to the country's electricity issues, with months of load shedding still expected.

CAPE TOWN - There's no end in sight for rolling blackouts and the economy, as well as ordinary South Africans, are taking strain.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned that small businesses face ruin.

The chamber’s Geoffrey Jacobs said: “Pretty soon we’ll see businesses saying this no longer works for them. When the Minister of Public Enterprises says this is going to be around for a year or two, I don’t know how many businesses are going to be around in another year or two.”

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said it would take one or two years for Eskom’s generation capacity to be stabilised.

"Eskom is one of the challenges we face as South Africans. We know that as government, board and management that we’ll get it right in the next year or two. It will take some time."

