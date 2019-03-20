Bulls’ Gelant to miss Chiefs clash due to injury
Replacing the injured Warrick Gelant at 15 will be Divan Rossouw who comes straight into the starting line-up at fullback.
CAPE TOWN - The Bulls go into Saturday's Super Rugby match against the Chiefs at Loftus without Springbok Warrick Gelan because of a shoulder injury.
Meanwhile, midfielder Burger Odendaal and flanker Ruan Steenkamp will make a return to the Bulls run-on team.
The return to fitness of both regular starters means Dylan Sage and Tim Agaba shift to the bench.
Replacing the injured Gelant at 15 will be Divan Rossouw who comes straight into the starting line-up at fullback.
Caoch Pote Human said it was important to keep on-form players, but the experienced midfielder Odendaal (45 matches) and the ability of Steenkamp as breakdown specialist was required for this clash against the struggling Kiwi franchise.
“Both Burger and Ruan will have very important roles to play on Saturday as we expect the Chiefs to come from all angles. They have nothing to lose and we need to be very clinical in certain areas if we want to contain them. I expect Dylan and Tim to make significant contributions when they take to the field later in the match.”
For the in-form captain Handre Pollard, the Chiefs remain a very tough opponent.
“They have this ability to make things look so easy at times and are very quick to turn defence into attack. Their ability to score from anywhere is assisted by a sound first phase game, so this is going to be a huge challenge for us.”
Bulls: 15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Jason Jenkins, 4 hanro Liebenberg, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka
Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Eli Snyman, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Dylan Sage
Team Announcement:— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 20, 2019
Vodacom Bulls vs Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld
Saturday 23 March 2019 l Kick-off 15h05
Get your tickets now at https://t.co/B4wPKDxmtW #BULvCHI #BullsFamily #SuperPowered pic.twitter.com/UVNc4Qs8m7
Popular in Sport
-
Duanne Olivier reveals goal of playing Test cricket for England
-
Tahir holds nerve in Super Over to lead Proteas to victory
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
-
Ronaldo faces disciplinary hearing over goal celebration
-
Hlatshwayo calls on SA to rally behind Bafana for crunch Libya match
-
SA swimmers bag 5 gold medals at Special Olympics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.