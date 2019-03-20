Bulls’ Gelant to miss Chiefs clash due to injury

Replacing the injured Warrick Gelant at 15 will be Divan Rossouw who comes straight into the starting line-up at fullback.

CAPE TOWN - The Bulls go into Saturday's Super Rugby match against the Chiefs at Loftus without Springbok Warrick Gelan because of a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, midfielder Burger Odendaal and flanker Ruan Steenkamp will make a return to the Bulls run-on team.

The return to fitness of both regular starters means Dylan Sage and Tim Agaba shift to the bench.

Caoch Pote Human said it was important to keep on-form players, but the experienced midfielder Odendaal (45 matches) and the ability of Steenkamp as breakdown specialist was required for this clash against the struggling Kiwi franchise.

“Both Burger and Ruan will have very important roles to play on Saturday as we expect the Chiefs to come from all angles. They have nothing to lose and we need to be very clinical in certain areas if we want to contain them. I expect Dylan and Tim to make significant contributions when they take to the field later in the match.”

For the in-form captain Handre Pollard, the Chiefs remain a very tough opponent.

“They have this ability to make things look so easy at times and are very quick to turn defence into attack. Their ability to score from anywhere is assisted by a sound first phase game, so this is going to be a huge challenge for us.”

Bulls: 15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Jason Jenkins, 4 hanro Liebenberg, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Eli Snyman, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Dylan Sage