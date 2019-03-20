Bosasa liquidators granted leave to appeal decision to reverse liquidation
It is understood that Bosasa will launch an urgent application for an enforcement order pending appeal.
PRETORIA - The liquidators appointed to wind down the affairs of the company formerly known as Bosasa have been granted leave to appeal the ruling which set aside their appointment.
Last week, the High Court in Johannesburg found that the meeting convened by African Global Operations where the decision to enter into voluntary liquidation was taken, was not properly constituted.
The decision to liquidate was taken last month after the company’s banks announced that they would close their accounts citing reputational risk.
JUST IN #Bosasa liquidators have been granted to leave to appeal the high court order which set aside the decision to enter voluntary liquidation. They’re taking the matter to the SCA. It’s understood Bosasa will launch urgent application for enforcement order pending appeal. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2019
Liquidator Ralph Lutchman has confirmed that he and Cloete Murray will be challenging the entire High Court judgment at the Supreme Court of Appeal at a date still to be determined.
It is understood that Bosasa will in the meantime launch an urgent application to have the High Court order enforced until all appeals are exhausted.
Lutchman says that they will oppose such an application.
Not only did the High Court set aside the decision to liquidate Bosasa but made a personal costs order against the two liquidators.
The court found that the pair opposed the application to set aside the liquidation because the appointment was financially lucrative.
