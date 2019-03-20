Bosasa liquidators granted leave to appeal decision to reverse liquidation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Bosasa liquidators granted leave to appeal decision to reverse liquidation

It is understood that Bosasa will launch an urgent application for an enforcement order pending appeal.

A general view of the African Global Group offices in Krugersdorp. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
A general view of the African Global Group offices in Krugersdorp. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
38 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The liquidators appointed to wind down the affairs of the company formerly known as Bosasa have been granted leave to appeal the ruling which set aside their appointment.

Last week, the High Court in Johannesburg found that the meeting convened by African Global Operations where the decision to enter into voluntary liquidation was taken, was not properly constituted.

The decision to liquidate was taken last month after the company’s banks announced that they would close their accounts citing reputational risk.

Liquidator Ralph Lutchman has confirmed that he and Cloete Murray will be challenging the entire High Court judgment at the Supreme Court of Appeal at a date still to be determined.

It is understood that Bosasa will in the meantime launch an urgent application to have the High Court order enforced until all appeals are exhausted.

Lutchman says that they will oppose such an application.

Not only did the High Court set aside the decision to liquidate Bosasa but made a personal costs order against the two liquidators.

The court found that the pair opposed the application to set aside the liquidation because the appointment was financially lucrative.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA