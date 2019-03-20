ANC thanks SA for supporting Jackson Mthembu after daughter's death
Jackson Mthembu’s daughter Khwezi (25) died last night at the parliamentary village in Pelican Park.
CAPE TOWN - The ANC has thanked South Africans for sending messages of condolences to chief whip Jackson Mthembu in the wake of a family tragedy.
Mthembu’s daughter Khwezi died last night at the parliamentary village in Pelican Park. She was 25.
The chief whip announced his daughter’s passing in a tweet this morning, confirming that she had taken her own life.
My eldest daughter , Khwezi Mthembu , last night committed suicide at our Pelican parliamentary village home in #Capetown . We are in deep pain . We don't know what led her to take her own life at such a tender age of 25 years .— Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) March 20, 2019
He said the family was in deep pain and had no idea what led her to take her own life.
ANC parliamentary spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli says Mthembu is doing well under the circumstances.
“The chief whip is doing OK. We did go see him this morning and he was busy making necessary arrangements in ensuring that all family members are informed and transporting the body home to Mpumalanga.”
She says the office will release details of the funeral in due course.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
