ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu confirms death of daughter
In a tweet posted on Wednesday morning, Mthembu confirmed that his eldest daughter Khwezi took her own life at the parliamentary village outside Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The daughter of African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu has died.
He goes on to say the family is in deep pain and that they have no idea what might have prompted her suicide.
She was 25-years-old.
My eldest daughter , Khwezi Mthembu , last night committed suicide at our Pelican parliamentary village home in #Capetown . We are in deep pain . We don't know what led her to take her own life at such a tender age of 25 years .— Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) March 20, 2019
