Eskom technicians on site after Allandale substation catches fire

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said firefighters were on the scene trying to extinguish the substation.

JOHANNESBURG - A fire broke out at the Allandale substation near Tembisa on Wednesday.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said firefighters were on the scene trying to extinguish the substation.

There were no casualties.

Emergency services' William Tladi said it was too early to identify what caused the fire or whether electricity supply would be affected.

"The fire has been contained and we managed to get Eskom technicians on site. They isolated the powerlines' supply and we can confirm that there were no casualties."

NOTICE: Eskom has dispatched its technicians to attend to an Allandale substation that is currently on fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. The areas affected by the power outage include Ivory Park and parts of Thembisa. Eskom apologises for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/rmrv9JySTk — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) March 20, 2019

SEVERAL AREAS AFFECTED BY SUBSTATION FIRE

City Power confirmed several areas in Midrand including Rabie Ridge, Mayibuye, Commercial Extention 9, were affected by the substation fire.

“We have several areas around that area that are out including areas around Rabie Ridge, Austin View, and other areas around Midrand,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.