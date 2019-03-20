DA's Winde hopes CT can be the first to get power from independent suppliers
Winde spoke on the impact of Eskom's stage 4 load shedding on businesses and households during a press briefing in Bellville on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s candidate for Western Cape Premier said on Wednesday the current Eskom crisis was deeply disheartening for him personally.
Alan Winde said the Eskom crisis would cripple the country’s economy, which would lead to mass job losses.
Winde spoke on the impact of Eskom's stage 4 load shedding on businesses and households during a press briefing in Bellville on Wednesday.
During his tenure as MEC for economic opportunities, Winde championed job creation and business opportunities in the region and boasted of the R100 billion of investment attracted and 500,000 jobs created during his time.
But as the nation labours under stage 4 load shedding, those businesses face major challenges.
“For the last ten years I have worked so hard to create jobs in this province, and now you can see those business put under strain once again to maintain those jobs. They can’t maintain that wage bill while load shedding is happening.”
Winde said the DA was pinning its hopes on the courts to decide whether the City of Cape Town can become the first in the country to procure power from independent suppliers.
Popular in Politics
-
Public Protector lays criminal charges against Minister of State Security
-
Record number of 48 parties to contest national elections
-
Political parties trade barbs at IEC pledge signing
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingShedding
-
Letsatsi-Duba accuses Magashule of tampering with ANC election list
-
ANC thanks SA for supporting Jackson Mthembu after daughter's death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.