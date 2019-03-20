DA's Winde hopes CT can be the first to get power from independent suppliers

Winde spoke on the impact of Eskom's stage 4 load shedding on businesses and households during a press briefing in Bellville on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s candidate for Western Cape Premier said on Wednesday the current Eskom crisis was deeply disheartening for him personally.

Alan Winde said the Eskom crisis would cripple the country’s economy, which would lead to mass job losses.

During his tenure as MEC for economic opportunities, Winde championed job creation and business opportunities in the region and boasted of the R100 billion of investment attracted and 500,000 jobs created during his time.

But as the nation labours under stage 4 load shedding, those businesses face major challenges.

“For the last ten years I have worked so hard to create jobs in this province, and now you can see those business put under strain once again to maintain those jobs. They can’t maintain that wage bill while load shedding is happening.”

Winde said the DA was pinning its hopes on the courts to decide whether the City of Cape Town can become the first in the country to procure power from independent suppliers.