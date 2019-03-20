3 killed in head-on collision near Riviersonderend

Roads in Vereeniging remain blocked amid taxi strike
The crash between a Tata vehicle and a Hyundai SUV occurred just outside Caledon before 8am on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Three people have lost their lives while two others were injured following a head-on collision on the N2 highway near Riviersonderend.
The crash between a Tata vehicle and a Hyundai SUV occurred just outside Caledon before 8am on Wednesday morning.
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says that the N2 highway remains closed in both directions.
"The three passengers who died were all male. Both drivers were seriously injured. The N2 was closed and we ask motorists to please make use of alternative routes."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
