Vredenburg Hospital upgrades to improve services

The upgrades, which includes a new theatre and a paediatrics unit, cost R172 million.

CAPE TOWN - The opening of the newly upgraded Vredenburg Hospital on the West Coast aims to address the growing need for more and improved health services

The Western Cape Health Department's Colleen Smart said: “These upgrades from the revitalisationprocess to improve the infrastructure and service delivery in this community. The hospital was identified as having a need for additional services because of its growing population in the broader community.”