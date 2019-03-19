UN presses DRC to quickly form new government
Tshisekedi's party is working to cobble together a coalition government with the party of former president Joseph Kabila, which won a majority of seats in parliamentary elections.
UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations on Monday urged the Democratic Republic of Congo's new President Felix Tshisekedi to quickly form a new government, warning that voters had "huge expectations" from the leadership change and should not be let down.
Tshisekedi's party is working to cobble together a coalition government with the party of former president Joseph Kabila, which won a majority of seats in parliamentary elections.
"We hope that the new government will soon be formed and operational," UN envoy Leila Zerrougui told the Security Council.
"The Congolese people's expectations are huge and it is crucial that they not be left waiting for too long, or be disappointed," she warned.
Tshisekedi was declared the winner of a presidential election that turned the page on Kabila's nearly two decades in power in Kinshasa.
The election result, which marked the first peaceful handover of power since the DRC's independence from Belgium in 1960, has been greeted with cautious optimism.
The formation of the new government is being closely watched for signs that Kabila will continue to hold sway in the nation's politics if many top cabinet posts are filled by his supporters.
The two camps have yet to agree on the appointment of a prime minister.
The council is weighing a recommendation from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to draw down the large 16,000-strong peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as Monusco.
Guterres has proposed cutting 1,600 troops, 35 police officers and one formed police unit (about 140 police) along with a 30% reduction in the number of military observers.
The council is scheduled to vote on the Monusco mandate next week.
Popular in Africa
-
Cyclone Idai: Gift of the Givers sends 32-member team to Maputo
-
Death toll in Mozambique cyclone, floods could surpass 1,000 - president
-
Mozambicans scramble to save themselves after cyclone Idai
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
-
Data shows angle of attack similar in Boeing 737 crashes - source
-
Malawi ex-leader Banda seals another opposition pact
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.