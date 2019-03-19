Stage 5 and 6 load shedding on its way – report
According to Fin24, officials have warned there is a race against time to ensure that a national blackout and grid collapse does not happen.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom and government have reportedly started planning for stage 5 and stage 6 load shedding.
According to Fin24, officials have warned there is a race against time to ensure that a national blackout and grid collapse does not happen.
Stage 5 and stage 6 imply shedding 5,000 and 6,000 megawatts, respectively.
For businesses and residential consumers, it extends the period of power cuts in even longer blocks than South Africans are currently putting up with. Eskom has not yet been available to comment on reports about stage 5 or 6 power cuts.
Earlier, Eskom gave an update on the energy crisis. It said its previous management under spent on maintenance which had resulted in continued load shedding.
The country has been battling stage four load shedding. Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza said most coal power stations normally only produced sufficient electricity for 30 years. In South Africa they were expected to deliver power, despite being up to 50 years old.
Mabuza said the money, which was meant to be spent on maintenance, was not used.
"This was not money that was sitting in a vault somewhere at Eskom. It's clear when looking at the financials over the past five years the maintenance was in a reduction sense."
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan blamed state capture and mismanagement for Eskom's problems.
"There is still a lot of accountability that needs to take place."
While there was no clarity on when load shedding would end, Gordhan said a team of technicians would provide answers after a 10-day investigation.
Popular in Local
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Gordhan blames state capture, mismanagement for Eskom crisis
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
-
Steinhoff bosses forced by MPs to reveal names of execs implicated in PwC report
-
Gordhan: Eskom's power crisis not symptomatic of governance crisis in SA
-
Big Concerts, FNB Stadium: We won't have a Global Citizens problem at Ed Sheeran
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.