Stage 5 and 6 load shedding on its way – report

According to Fin24, officials have warned there is a race against time to ensure that a national blackout and grid collapse does not happen.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom and government have reportedly started planning for stage 5 and stage 6 load shedding.

Stage 5 and stage 6 imply shedding 5,000 and 6,000 megawatts, respectively.

For businesses and residential consumers, it extends the period of power cuts in even longer blocks than South Africans are currently putting up with. Eskom has not yet been available to comment on reports about stage 5 or 6 power cuts.

Earlier, Eskom gave an update on the energy crisis. It said its previous management under spent on maintenance which had resulted in continued load shedding.

The country has been battling stage four load shedding. Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza said most coal power stations normally only produced sufficient electricity for 30 years. In South Africa they were expected to deliver power, despite being up to 50 years old.

Mabuza said the money, which was meant to be spent on maintenance, was not used.

"This was not money that was sitting in a vault somewhere at Eskom. It's clear when looking at the financials over the past five years the maintenance was in a reduction sense."

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan blamed state capture and mismanagement for Eskom's problems.

"There is still a lot of accountability that needs to take place."

While there was no clarity on when load shedding would end, Gordhan said a team of technicians would provide answers after a 10-day investigation.