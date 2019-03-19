South Africa face stern competition to host Fifa Women’s WC 2023

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

South Africa face stern competition to host Fifa Women’s WC 2023

This is the largest-ever list of potential hosts to have submitted formal expressions of interest to Fifa with a view to hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup, the first edition of which was held in 1991.

The Fifa Women's World Cup trophy on display ahead of the draw for the 2019 Women's World Cup in Paris on 8 December 2018. Picture: AFP
The Fifa Women's World Cup trophy on display ahead of the draw for the 2019 Women's World Cup in Paris on 8 December 2018. Picture: AFP
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will compete with eight other bids for the chance to host Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 as the competition to host the Women’s showpiece event is more fiercely contested than ever.

The member associations are as follows:

• Argentinian Football Association
• Football Federation Australia
• Bolivian Football Association
• Brazilian Football Association
• Colombian Football Association
• Japan Football Association
• Korea Football Association (expressing interest in a joint bid with DPR Korea Football Association)
• New Zealand Football
• South African Football Association

This is the largest-ever list of potential hosts to have submitted formal expressions of interest to Fifa with a view to hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup, the first edition of which was held in 1991.

Interestingly, the South Korea and Kore DPR are pondering a joint bid which could make history if they are to win the right to host.

All interested host nations or bids have been sent the respective overview and bidding registration documents and will have until 16 April 2019 to submit their bidding registration to Fifa.

Fifa says they will implement a fair and transparent process, which will include a clear evaluation model, as well as a concrete commitment to sustainability and human rights.

The result of each ballot and the related votes by the members of the Fifa Council will be open and made public.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA