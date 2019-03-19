South Africa face stern competition to host Fifa Women’s WC 2023
This is the largest-ever list of potential hosts to have submitted formal expressions of interest to Fifa with a view to hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup, the first edition of which was held in 1991.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa will compete with eight other bids for the chance to host Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 as the competition to host the Women’s showpiece event is more fiercely contested than ever.
The member associations are as follows:
• Argentinian Football Association
• Football Federation Australia
• Bolivian Football Association
• Brazilian Football Association
• Colombian Football Association
• Japan Football Association
• Korea Football Association (expressing interest in a joint bid with DPR Korea Football Association)
• New Zealand Football
• South African Football Association
Interestingly, the South Korea and Kore DPR are pondering a joint bid which could make history if they are to win the right to host.
All interested host nations or bids have been sent the respective overview and bidding registration documents and will have until 16 April 2019 to submit their bidding registration to Fifa.
Fifa says they will implement a fair and transparent process, which will include a clear evaluation model, as well as a concrete commitment to sustainability and human rights.
The result of each ballot and the related votes by the members of the Fifa Council will be open and made public.
