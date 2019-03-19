SAPS clears election of any security threats

On Tuesday morning, police management briefed Members of Parliament on preparations ahead of the 8 May polls.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) says no security threats have been picked up which could affect the elections.

Deputy police commissioner Sehlahle Masemola said they’re ready for any possible threat.

“They have been planning for quite some time and we can confidently say we’re ready to police the coming elections along with other stakeholders.”

He says the police receive constant updates on the country’s security situation.