SA Women’s Hockey squad for Valencia tournament announced

The 26-women roster will be used to select the final tournament squads for the FIH Open Series in Valencia, Spain in June.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Hockey Association have on Tuesday announced the women’s squad which is the first under new coach Robin van Ginkel.

With the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo just under 500 days away, South Africa will head to Valencia with the objective of finishing as runners-up or winners.

It won’t be easy as the African champions face Italy, Wales and Thailand in Pool B of the Spanish tournament.

There is new talent within the squad such as Robyn Johnson, Sandi Tabata, Ashleigh Datnow, Nikki Veto, Stephanie Botha, Casey-Jean Botha, Bianca Wood, Hannah Pearse and Tegan Fourie, who are all looking to earn their first cap.

Alongside the new faces is also a blend of experience with at least five players capped over 100 times for the national team; some of the squad veterans include with Lisa Deetlefs, Erin Hunter, Nicole Walraven, Quanita Bobbs, Phumi Mbande and Tarryn Glasby.