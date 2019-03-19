SA mom launches campaign to bring daughter, grandson home

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

SA mom launches campaign to bring daughter, grandson home

Estelle Lotter and her son, Caleb, have been in a detention facility in Chongqing since 1 August after Lotter was arrested for not having a work permit.

Estelle Lotter and her son, Caleb. Picture: Supplied.
Estelle Lotter and her son, Caleb. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An East London mother is desperately trying to raise R20,000 to get her stranded daughter and three-year-old grandson back home from China.

Suzi Salzwedel’s daughter, Estelle Lotter and her son, Caleb, have been in a detention facility in Chongqing since 1 August after Lotter was arrested for not having a work permit.

Lotter was informed on Monday that her case has been dismissed, and that she’s free to leave China.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old cannot afford a flight ticket to get back home.

Salzwedel has launched a BackaBuddy campaign to raise money: “We started the BackaBuddy campaign for this, but there’s hardly any funds... there’s like R355.73. That’s just a drop. I initially wanted to raise R50,000 but if I can reach R20,000, I’ll be very glad because that money can at least buy a plane ticket.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA