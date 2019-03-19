SA mom launches campaign to bring daughter, grandson home

Estelle Lotter and her son, Caleb, have been in a detention facility in Chongqing since 1 August after Lotter was arrested for not having a work permit.

CAPE TOWN - An East London mother is desperately trying to raise R20,000 to get her stranded daughter and three-year-old grandson back home from China.

Suzi Salzwedel’s daughter, Estelle Lotter and her son, Caleb, have been in a detention facility in Chongqing since 1 August after Lotter was arrested for not having a work permit.

Lotter was informed on Monday that her case has been dismissed, and that she’s free to leave China.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old cannot afford a flight ticket to get back home.

Salzwedel has launched a BackaBuddy campaign to raise money: “We started the BackaBuddy campaign for this, but there’s hardly any funds... there’s like R355.73. That’s just a drop. I initially wanted to raise R50,000 but if I can reach R20,000, I’ll be very glad because that money can at least buy a plane ticket.”

