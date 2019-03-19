Ronaldo faces disciplinary hearing over goal celebration

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Ronaldo faces disciplinary hearing over goal celebration

Uefa said the Portuguese would face a hearing on Thursday for “improper conduct” during the last-16 second leg match, where Juventus completed a 3-2 aggregate win.

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring 3-0 during the Uefa Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match Juventus vs Atletico Madrid on 12 March 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. Picture: AFP
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring 3-0 during the Uefa Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match Juventus vs Atletico Madrid on 12 March 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

ZURICH - Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is facing disciplinary action for his celebration after one of the three goals he scored in last week’s 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Uefa said the Portuguese would face a hearing on Thursday for “improper conduct” during the last-16 second leg match, where Juventus completed a 3-2 aggregate win.

Ronaldo made a similar gesture to Atletico coach Diego Simeone, who celebrated his team’s opening goal in the first leg by turning to the crowd and putting his hands on his trousers.

Simeone was fined €20,000 for the incident but escaped a touchline ban for the return match. Juventus face Ajax Amsterdam in their quarter-final.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA