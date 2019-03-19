Popular Topics
Go

Rob Packham was 'distraught' during search for missing wife, sister tells court

Judith Markwell said that she was in contact with the accused throughout the day and that he sounded stressed, distraught and even cried at one point while speaking to her over the phone.

Murder accused Rob Packham at the Western Cape High Court on 11 March 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Murder accused Rob Packham at the Western Cape High Court on 11 March 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The sister of a Constantia businessman accused of killing his wife has testified that her brother was distraught during the search for his spouse Gill Packham.

Packham was reported missing last February.

Her body was eventually found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station

Judith Markwell said that her brother, Rob Packham, had called her at about 10:30am on 22 February 2018 and sounding confused, told her that he'd been informed that his wife hadn't arrived at work.

Markwell said that she was in contact with the accused throughout the day and that he sounded stressed, distraught and even cried at one point while speaking to her over the phone.

Packham arrived at Markwell’s house at 7pm for supper and after he left at about 9pm, Gill's close friend arrived, asking if there'd been any news.

Markwell said that they then left to fetch the accused at his Constantia home after being alerted to a car alight at Diep River train station.

Markwell told the court she was aware of the couple's marital difficulties but also knew that they were going for counselling and making good progress and were very happy.

