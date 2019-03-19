Rob Packham was 'distraught' during search for missing wife, sister tells court
Judith Markwell said that she was in contact with the accused throughout the day and that he sounded stressed, distraught and even cried at one point while speaking to her over the phone.
CAPE TOWN - The sister of a Constantia businessman accused of killing his wife has testified that her brother was distraught during the search for his spouse Gill Packham.
Packham was reported missing last February.
Her body was eventually found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station
Judith Markwell said that her brother, Rob Packham, had called her at about 10:30am on 22 February 2018 and sounding confused, told her that he'd been informed that his wife hadn't arrived at work.
Markwell said that she was in contact with the accused throughout the day and that he sounded stressed, distraught and even cried at one point while speaking to her over the phone.
Packham arrived at Markwell’s house at 7pm for supper and after he left at about 9pm, Gill's close friend arrived, asking if there'd been any news.
Markwell said that they then left to fetch the accused at his Constantia home after being alerted to a car alight at Diep River train station.
Markwell told the court she was aware of the couple's marital difficulties but also knew that they were going for counselling and making good progress and were very happy.
Popular in Local
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Dept: Eskom board understands need to urgently address load shedding crisis
-
Gordhan, Mabuza to shed light on load shedding crisis
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
-
Former minister Lynne Brown accused staff of being captured, inquiry told
-
Ignoring summonses will lead to blacklisting, e-toll users warned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.