Rob Packham seemed 'relaxed, calm' when reporting wife missing - witness
That was according to Lieutenant Colonel Christiaan Labuschagne who testified in Packham's murder trial on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham visited the Wynberg Police Station to file a missing person’s report on the day Gill Packham disappeared.
That was according to Lieutenant Colonel Christiaan Labuschagne who testified in Packham's murder trial on Monday.
Labuschagne was working as a relief commander at Wynberg SAPS when Packham disappeared on the morning of the 22 February last year.
Her body was discovered in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station that night.
Labuschagne said Rob Packham seemed relaxed, calm and collected when he visited the police station after 5pm to report his wife missing.
He said he asked Packham questions like when last he had seen his wife and if they were involved in an argument.
The police officer then explained to Packham it would be better to open a case at Diep River police station about four kilometres away because he lived in a part of Constantia that fell under that station's jurisdiction.
Defence lawyer Advocate Craig Webster told the court Packham was informed by a woman at Wynberg SAPS that he could only report a person missing after 24 hours.
At the time the body was found no missing person’s report had been opened at the Diep River police station.
Popular in Local
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
-
Brace yourself for stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday
-
Dept: Eskom board understands need to urgently address load shedding crisis
-
Eskom calls on users to reduce electricity demand as load shedding kicks in
-
Eskom load shedding at crisis levels, says energy expert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.