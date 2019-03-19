Rob Packham seemed 'relaxed, calm' when reporting wife missing - witness

That was according to Lieutenant Colonel Christiaan Labuschagne who testified in Packham's murder trial on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham visited the Wynberg Police Station to file a missing person’s report on the day Gill Packham disappeared.

Labuschagne was working as a relief commander at Wynberg SAPS when Packham disappeared on the morning of the 22 February last year.

Her body was discovered in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station that night.

Labuschagne said Rob Packham seemed relaxed, calm and collected when he visited the police station after 5pm to report his wife missing.

He said he asked Packham questions like when last he had seen his wife and if they were involved in an argument.

The police officer then explained to Packham it would be better to open a case at Diep River police station about four kilometres away because he lived in a part of Constantia that fell under that station's jurisdiction.

Defence lawyer Advocate Craig Webster told the court Packham was informed by a woman at Wynberg SAPS that he could only report a person missing after 24 hours.

At the time the body was found no missing person’s report had been opened at the Diep River police station.