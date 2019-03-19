Rising oil price, weak rand, levies set to send fuel price rocketing, says AA

-
City of CT sets aside funds to help homeless in winter, urges NGOs to applyLocal
Frustrated commuters cast doubt on ANC election promisesPolitics
Rising oil price, weak rand, levies set to send fuel price rocketing, says AABusiness
Former minister Lynne Brown accused staff of being captured, inquiry toldLocal
Ignoring summonses will lead to blacklisting, e-toll users warnedLocal
DTI Minister Davies: SA needs affordable, reliable power to support investmentsBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
Officials were pressured to approve Denel Asia deal, Zondo Commission toldBusiness
WC ANC to hold elective conference after May electionsPolitics
'This is unacceptable': Ramaphosa wants Prasa to improve services immediatelyPolitics
Ramaphosa’s first-hand experience of train commuter woesLocal
2 ANC WC leaders ditch provincial nominations to 'make way for younger members'Politics
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
Justin Bieber focusing on his healthLifestyle
Who is responsible for preserving indigenous languages?Lifestyle
Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is 'good dad'Lifestyle
David Beckham admits using phone while driving, police sayLifestyle
'This is my love letter to Africa' - Bonang launches her own luxury alcoholLifestyle
Here’s how you can be part of Global Citizen Fellowship ProgrammeLifestyle
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
Police seek arrest warrant in K-pop sex video scandalLifestyle
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie working on a divorce dealLifestyle
'Happy' Rodriguez's Bayern future still open despite hot formSport
Injured Suarez to miss China Cup for UruguaySport
Uefa probe Ronaldo for 'improper conduct' over 'cojones' goal celebrationSport
Springbok Women to play Scotland in two Tests in Cape TownSport
Team SA under pressure at World GamesSport
Afghanistan beat Ireland for historic first Test victorySport
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
Rising oil price, weak rand, levies set to send fuel price rocketing, says AA
The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting an increase of up to R1,18 for petrol and R0.90 more for diesel in April.
CAPE TOWN - Another fuel price hike is on the cards for April.
The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting an increase of up to R1,18 for petrol and R0.90 more for diesel.
This is due to soaring international petroleum costs and the weakening rand.
The AA's Layton Beard said: "The projected fuel price increase is around R0.98 for petrol, R0.70 for diesel. However, when we include the additions to the levies that were announced by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in February, the projected increase for petrol is around R1.18 a litre and R0.90 a litre for diesel."
Timeline
-
Tighten your belts: Motorists could pay 98 cents more for petrol in April17 hours ago
-
Cosatu slams recent fuel price hike as workers 'struggle with debt'12 days ago
-
Fuel price hike to kick in at midnight, warnings of more hikes to come14 days ago
-
Road rage: Motorists to pay more for toll fees & fuel19 days ago
Popular in Business
-
Dept: Eskom board understands need to urgently address load shedding crisis2 hours ago
-
Eskom calls on users to reduce electricity demand as load shedding kicks in2 hours ago
-
Brace yourself for stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday13 hours ago
-
Eskom load shedding at crisis levels, says energy expertone day ago
-
SA can’t be open for business when the lights are out, says Cape Chamber13 hours ago
-
DTI Minister Davies: SA needs affordable, reliable power to support investmentsone hour ago
