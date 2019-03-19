Popular Topics
Rising oil price, weak rand, levies set to send fuel price rocketing, says AA

The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting an increase of up to R1,18 for petrol and R0.90 more for diesel in April.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Another fuel price hike is on the cards for April.

The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting an increase of up to R1,18 for petrol and R0.90 more for diesel.

This is due to soaring international petroleum costs and the weakening rand.

The AA's Layton Beard said: "The projected fuel price increase is around R0.98 for petrol, R0.70 for diesel. However, when we include the additions to the levies that were announced by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in February, the projected increase for petrol is around R1.18 a litre and R0.90 a litre for diesel."

