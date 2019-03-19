Ramaphosa: Stabilising Eskom is my number 1 priority

The power utility started implementing rolling blackouts from last week after more breakdowns at the Medupi and Kusile power stations.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Deputy President David Mabuza are in continuous discussions with Eskom to try to resolve the crisis at the power utility.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday briefly spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of an event to unveil inscriptions of key pillars of the Constitution at the National Council of Provinces in Parliament.

His comments come a day after he expressed his shock and disappointment at the rolling blackouts.

“The minister and the deputy president [Mabuza] are interacting with them [Eskom]. So, I get my reports from the minister and the deputy president, and that’s when I interface with Eskom.”

He says he continues to receive daily updates on the country’s power grid and has made stabilising Eskom his number one priority.

'STRUGGLE'

Earlier on Tuesday, Gordhan said it was going to be a “huge struggle” to overcome the load shedding crisis.

Tuesday is the fifth day of consecutive load shedding in the country with stage four currently effective.

Gordhan said technicians were investigating what caused several breakdowns at Eskom and hoped to report back to the public in 10 days.

Meanwhile, Eskom said more electricity could become available from Wednesday afternoon. The power utility started implementing rolling blackouts from last week after more breakdowns at the Medupi and Kusile power stations.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)